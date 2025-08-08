Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming, Club Friendly: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Chelsea set to clash with Bayer Leverkusen in Friday's club friendly match
The match will start at 11:30 pm IST on Stamford Bridge
World champions Chelsea will face Bayer Leverkusen in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Friday at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues recently won 3-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, while Leverkusen secured a similar victory over Pisa. Manager Enzo Maresca gained confidence from the performance against PSG, as Chelsea scored three first-half goals and denied PSG any major chances.
Concerns linger among supporters that the Club World Cup could adversely affect Chelsea's upcoming season, given their extended playtime compared to domestic rivals. Last season, Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League with 69 points, scoring 64 goals while conceding 43. They ended the campaign strongly, winning 14 of their last 16 matches.
A victory against Leverkusen would extend Chelsea's winning streak at Stamford Bridge to five matches. In contrast, Leverkusen struggled in the 2024-25 season, finishing 23 points behind champions Bayern Munich and experiencing a decline in performance.
New head coach Erik ten Hag has seen mixed results in pre-season, suffering a 5-1 loss to Flamengo's youth team but winning three subsequent matches. Leverkusen managed to remain unbeaten in their last four away fixtures last season, with three ending in draws.
Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Pre-season Friendly - Live Streaming
When to watch Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, pre-season friendly fixture?
The Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season fixture will be played on Friday, 8 August at 11:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen, pre-season friendly fixture?
The Chelsea Vs Bayer Leverkusen pre-season fixture can be streamed on the DAZN app and website for free.