Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group D Match

A must-win game for Minerva Punjab
Bodoland have won both their opening games
Where to watch details listed below
Bodoland FC lock horns against Minerva Punjab FC at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Saturday (August 9, 2025). The game will kick-off at 4pm IST.
Punjab FC, under Greek coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, started the tournament on a winning note, defeating Karbi Anglong Morning Star 2-1, however, they lacked the finishing touch in their last game against ITBP FT and played a 0-0 draw.
Bodoland FC, on the other hand, clinched a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong, with Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon and local star Gwgwmsar Gayary leading the charge.
The game will have major permutations - a win for either Punjab FC or Bodoland FC would significantly boost their qualification chances, but a defeat or draw for the Shers could be a hammer-blow given ITBP FT's position and Bodoland's game in hand.
Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC, Durand Cup match be played?
The Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC, Durand Cup match will be played at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, Assam on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at 4pm IST.
Where will the Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC, Durand Cup match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bodoland FC Vs Minerva Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2025 group D match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.