Thomas Muller marked his record-breaking 710th Bayern Munich appearance with a goal as they beat Freiburg 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. (More Football News)
Harry Kane was also on target from the penalty spot for the hosts, who made it two Bundesliga wins from two under Vincent Kompany.
Bayern broke through in the 38th minute after Max Rosenfelder was penalised for handball following a VAR review.
Kane stepped up and made no mistake as he calmly sent Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller the wrong way from 12 yards.
Thomas Muller climbed off the bench to seal the victory 12 minutes from time, controlling Serge Gnabry's cross before firing into the roof of the net.
Freiburg had the opportunity to grab a consolation in stoppage time after Joao Palhinha handled Ritsu Doan's shot, but Lucas Holer blazed over from the penalty spot.
Data Debrief: Muller marks historic day with landmark goal
The day belonged to Muller, who surpassed Sepp Maier to become Bayern's record appearance maker outright with 710. Fittingly, he marked the occasion with his 150th Bundesliga goal.
The 34-year-old has not found the net in a joint-record 16 successive German top-flight seasons, matching Holger Fach, Mats Hummels, Bernd Nickel, Olaf Thon and Michael Zorc.
Earlier on, Kane maintained his perfect record from the penalty spot in Bundesliga with six consecutive successful kicks.
The England captain has scored against all 17 opponents he has faced in Bundesliga, with only Miroslav Klose facing more opponents and netting against all of them (28).