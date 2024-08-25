Football

Bundesliga: Thomas Muller Makes Milestone Bayern Munich Appearance

Muller came off the bench on Sunday to help Bayern come from behind to beat Wolfsburg in Vincent Kompany's first league game in charge

Thomas Muller-Bayern Munich-football
Thomas Muller celebrates Bayern Munich's win
info_icon

Thomas Muller is now the outright record-holder for Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich. (More Football News)

Muller came off the bench on Sunday to help Bayern come from behind to beat Wolfsburg in Vincent Kompany's first league game in charge.

It marked Muller's 474th Bundesliga match for the club, seeing him overtake Sepp Maier as Bayern's record appearance-maker in the competition.

Bayern Munich's goalscorer, Serge Gnabry - null
Wolfsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Off To Winning Start After Late Gnabry Strike

BY Stats Perform

The 34-year-old made an immediate impact after his introduction, helping to force Jakub Kaminski to turn into his own goal to restore parity.

Muller, who also played a role in the winner on Sunday when he put in Harry Kane, who in turn teed up Serge Gnabry, has now won 340 Bundesliga matches, which is more than any other player in the competition since he made his Bayern debut.

In that same period, Muller has scored 149 league goals, which ranks third in Germany's top tier, while providing a competition-leading 169 assists and creating 927 goalscoring opportunities.

