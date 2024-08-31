Football

Vincent Kompany Urges Bayern Munich To Cut Out Errors Against Freiburg

Freiburg claimed an impressive 3-1 win against last season's runners-up, Stuttgart, in their first match and Kompany acknowledged that Sunday would pose a different challenge

Bayern-Munich-Coach-Vincent-Kompany
Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany.


Vincent Kompany has urged Bayern Munich to stop making mistakes ahead of their Bundesliga match against Freiburg at home on Sunday. (More Football News)

Bayern narrowly secured a 3-2 victory against Wolfsburg last time out, courtesy of a late goal from Serge Gnabry, after conceding twice early in the second half.

"We observe everything, delve into details to find solutions and strive to create a perfect picture. We performed very well in the first half against Wolfsburg but lost momentum just after half-time," Kompany told reporters on Friday.

"Such lapses often occur due to mistakes. However, we fought back and persevered. The mentality was commendable. We need to address these issues as a team."

Freiburg claimed an impressive 3-1 win against last season's runners-up, Stuttgart, in their first match and Kompany acknowledged that Sunday would pose a different challenge.

Vincent Kompany won his first Bundesliga game in charge of Bayern. - null
Bundesliga: Vincent Kompany Lauds Bayern Munich's Courage In Comeback Win

BY Stats Perform

"It's a difficult game for us but our objective at home at the Allianz Arena is always clear," Kompany said.

Despite injuries to defensive players, including Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic, who are out for the start of the season, Kompany was unconcerned about the overall squad situation.

Vincent Kompany and Leon Goretzka - null
Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich

BY Stats Perform

"We're close to having everyone available. I don't want to exert too much pressure. We don't have many worries. I hope we’ll have everyone fit soon," he said.

Kompany said he was excited about the new-format Champions League after Bayern found out their fate in the competition in Thursday's draw, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona among their adversaries.

"It feels new and exciting. I'm looking forward to it because it'll be different. You have eight opponents in very different situations. Previously, it was often clear who would advance after four games," Kompany said.

"I’m excited about the fixtures. An away game in Rotterdam is always nice; playing at home against Paris and away in Barcelona. The key is to keep the players fit, then we can relish the games."



