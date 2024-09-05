Football

Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List

Messi helped Argentina win a record-breaking 16th Copa America title this year, though he only scored once at the tournament and was forced off injured in the final – a 1-0 win over Colombia

Lionel-Messi-Ballon-Dor-Football
There will be no ninth Ballon d'Or for Lionel Messi this year
info_icon

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has missed out on a nomination for this year's award, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri and six England internationals making the 30-man shortlist. (More Football News)

Messi helped Argentina win a record-breaking 16th Copa America title this year, though he only scored once at the tournament and was forced off injured in the final – a 1-0 win over Colombia.

He has also been hamstrung by injuries at club level in 2024, only making 12 appearances in MLS but still scoring 12 goals – a tally only bettered by 12 players in the competition.

His omission – as well as that of Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo – means it is the first time since 2003 that neither of the two great rivals have been in the running for the award, which was won by one of them in every year between 2008 and 2018.

Argentina duo Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - null
Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul

BY Stats Perform

Messi's Argentina team-mates Emiliano Martinez and Lautaro Martinez are nominated, but the shortlist is dominated by those who impressed at Euro 2024.

Spain and England have six nominees apiece after reaching the final of that tournament, which La Roja won for a record-breaking fourth time with a 2-1 triumph in Berlin.

Seventeen-year-old Yamal is among the nominees after enjoying a breakout tournament in Germany, scoring once and laying on four assists.

That latter figure is the most at any edition of the Euros since Opta records began in 1980, while he also created the most chances (19) of any player at the tournament.

Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Dani Carvajal and Alejandro Grimaldo have also been shortlisted, as has Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who is considered among the leading contenders.

Rodri did not taste defeat in any of his 34 Premier League games last season (27 wins, seven draws), with City losing three of the four games he missed (one win).

Jude Bellingham is deemed one of those most likely to challenge Rodri for the award, and he is joined on the shortlist by England team-mates Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

Fellow Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is also included after scoring 24 goals and laying on nine assists in Los Blancos' double-winning campaign, as is Kylian Mbappe, who scored 44 times in his final season with Paris Saint-Germain before heading to the Spanish capital. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan, Suryakumar, Prasidh To Miss First Round Of Matches - Check Updated Squads
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head Stars As Australia Crush Scotland In Series Opener
  3. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics
  4. SCO Vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Scotland Vs Australia 2nd T20I On TV And Online In India
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Youngster Hull Set For England Test Debut Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Ballon D’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Ignored As Yamal, Rodri And Bellingham Included - Check Full List
  2. Serie A: Former Dortmund Defender Mats Hummels Joins Roma
  3. Premier League: Salah Exit Would Hurt Liverpool A Lot, Says Team-Mate Diaz
  4. Victor Osimhen Seals Galatasaray Loan After Being Exiled By Napoli
  5. New ISL Rules: Mandatory Indian Assistant Coaches And Concussion Subs
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jack Draper Brushes Aside Alex de Minaur, Storms Into His Maiden Semi-Final At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024: Muchova Into Second Semi-Final With Haddad Maia Success
  3. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  4. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  5. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Absconding Contractor-sculptor Arrested
  2. BJP Releases Candidates Names For Haryana Assembly Elections | Full List
  3. Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: Employees, Retirees Go Without Wages, Pensions
  4. Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah: Muslim Side Moves SC Against Allahabad HC Order | Dispute Explained
  5. Will Bhupinder Singh Hooda Be The Last Dynast of Haryana?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 Highlights: Harvinder Wins Gold In Para Archery; Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put