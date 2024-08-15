Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online

Athletic Bilbao get the new La Liga season underway against Getafe at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday, August 15. The hosts finished fifth in the standings last season and will be playing Europe albeit Europa League while the visitors finished 12th. (More Football News)
Bilbao had a busy pre-season schedule that saw them play seven friendly games. As for Getafe, their first four games ended winless as they failed to score in three games.
Head-to-Head Record
These two have met 38 times in all competitions with 17 draws, and Bilbao winning 17 to Getafe's nine.
Predicted Starting XIs:
Athletic Bilbao:
Padilla; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; Vesga, Prados; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta
Getafe:
Soria; Iglesias, Aberdin, Alderete, Rico; Milla, Arambarri, Santiago; Sola, Peter, Perez
Live Streaming Of Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25:
When is Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture will be played on Thursday, August 15 at the San Mames Stadium.
What time is the Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 fixture?
The Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe, La Liga 2024/25 will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.
How to watch La Liga 2024/25 Games on TV and online?
The La Liga matches for the 2024/25 season will be live streamed on JioTV for Indian audiences. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.
For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.