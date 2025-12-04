Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Bilbao Highlights, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Brace Powers Madrid's Emphatic Triumph Over Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Highlights, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe double-strike seals Real Madrid's emphatic 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. Follow the highlights of the match as it happened

Vikas Patwal
Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Highlights, La Liga
Real Madrid pipped Athletic Bilbao by 3-0, courtesy Mbappe's brace at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on December 3. X/Real Madrid C.F.
Hello and welcome to the highlights from the Matchday 19 of the La Liga 2025-26 season between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Los Blancos regained their lost form with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Bilbaos at their home. Frenchmen Kylian Mbappe proved out to be the hero of the game with 2 goals and 1 assist turned the game one-sided. With this win regained the top spot in the points table which they lost after three consecutive draws. Check out the highlight of the match here.
Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the exciting clash at matchday 19 of the La Liga 2025-26 between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao at the the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Time And Live Streaming

The match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid will take place at 11:30 IST. It will not be broadcasted in India on TV, however you can watch the live stream of the game on FanCode.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Real Madrid Playing XI

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Kick-Off! RMA 0-0 ATH

The whistle is blown and the match has started under the lights of the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. It is a packed house and the crowd is fully decked in red and white.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: 7' Mbappe Strikes! RMA 1-0 ATH

That's a goal! Mbappe take Real Madrid ahead in the game. Alexander and Arnold makes play with a stunning aerial ball to Mbappe who cuts three Bilbao players to net the ball with a brilliant right footed shot.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: No.1 Spot Up For Grabs

Real Madrid have slipped to the 2nd spot in the league table just after rivals Barcelona because of consecutive draws. A win in this game will take them back to the top spot.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: 33' RMA 1-0 ATH

Mbappe and Valverde makes the ball for Vini sending him through on the right, Simon tries to tackle Vini making the angle difficult for him to shoot, however he still tries and hits the post.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: 42' 2nd Goal! RMA 2-0 ATH

Carreras and Bellingham makes a beautiful ball for Trent who lofts it to Mbapppe in a cross who heads it back to Camaviga making it easy for him to push it into an open goal. That's beautiful play from Real Madrid and Bilbao players had no answer to it.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Half-Time! RMA 2-0 ATH

The whistle is blown and it is half-time. Real Madrid have dominated the first half of the game with two goals from Kylian Mbappe (7') and Eduardo Camaviga (42').

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: 2nd Half Begin! RMA 2-0 ATH

We're back as the 2nd half of the enthralling contest has just begun. Bilbaos will be desperate to cut the deficit and level the score whereas Madrid will be looking to widen the gap further.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: 59' Mbappe's Brace! RMA 3-0 ATH

That's another goal by Real Madrid, Mbappe's 2nd of the day and RMA's third. Madrid lead by 3-0 in the game and it's getting impossible for Bilbao to come back in the game.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: Full Time! RMA 3-0 ATH

Here is the final whistle and with this Madrid registers a dominating win over Bilbao at their home ground. French star Kylian Mbappe was the wrecker-in-chief who scored brace and one assist to seal the deal for RMA.

Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga: That's A Wrap!

That's the end from our side. We'll be back with another blog soon, until then, bye bye.

Published At:
