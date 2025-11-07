AIFF Super Cup 2025: Bengaluru FC Owner Hits Back At Club After Narrow Exit

Parth Jindal frustrated by Bengaluru FC's AIFF Super Cup exit
Bengaluru FC finished behind Punjab FC in Group C
Team did not concede goals from open play during the tournament
Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal has publicly expressed his frustration following the side's early exit from the AIFF Super Cup 2025 group stage. The Indian Super League team secured two victories and one draw in Group C, but finished behind Punjab FC, which meant they did not qualify for the next round.
"To get knocked out without conceding a goal from open play is a seriously bitter pill to swallow," Jindal stated on X, adding, "but that's what happens in a cup competition when you don't take your chances. We only have ourselves to blame."
Bengaluru FC's Group Stage Performance
Bengaluru FC began their Group C campaign with high hopes, and the Blues had a strong defensive record – not conceding any goals from open play during the entire competition. They began the tournament with a 2-0 win against Mohammedan SC, following this with a commanding 4-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC.
However, their campaign unravelled at the finishing line. The team faced Punjab FC on November 5 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. The match ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Blues unable to break the deadlock. Bengaluru FC consequently lost 5-4 on penalties, a result that prevented them from reaching the Super Cup knockout stages.
ISL Season Delay Worries Jindal
Jindal also highlighted the uncertainty regarding their next match. "What's worse (is) we don't know when we play next," he wrote. "Hope the ISL restarts as soon as possible."
The 2025–26 season of the ISL currently faces an official hold. A contractual disagreement exists between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). News reports have suggested that the new season will likely commence in December.