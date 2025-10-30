Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Blues Take On Black Panthers

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Get live scores and updates from the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C Matchday 1 clash between BFC and MSC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025 Updates
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Sunil Chhetri celebrates with his Bengaluru FC teammates X/Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C Matchday 1 clash between BFC and MSC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Both sides exited early in the previous edition but now eye a fresh start. Bengaluru, winners of the inaugural 2018 title, will look to revive their old spark and push for a continental return, while Mohammedan SC, despite winning the 2023–24 I-League, seek consistency after a tough ISL season. A motivated battle awaits under the Goan sun. Get BFC vs MSC live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengaluru FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, it’s Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting in the AIFF Super Cup 2025. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

