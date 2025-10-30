Sunil Chhetri Playing Position: Bengaluru FC's Zaragoza Questions India For Using Veteran Out Of Role

Bengaluru coach Gerard Zaragoza has questioned India’s tactical use of veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, claiming the national team is playing him out of position despite his proven instincts as a poacher

Gerard Zaragoza On Sunil Chhetri Playing Position
Bengaluru FC's new coach Gerard Zaragoza talking with Sunil Chhetri before next clash.
  • Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said Sunil Chhetri is a poacher, not a centre-forward, and accused India’s coaches of using him incorrectly

  • Chhetri returned from international retirement after scoring 17 goals and making four assists for Bengaluru in a strong domestic season

  • Though he netted against Maldives, he couldn’t score in competitive games as India crashed out of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers with a 1-2 loss to Singapore

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza on Thursday said the Indian national team coaches were playing Sunil Chhetri out of position in the Blue Tigers' matches, claiming that he is more of a poacher than a centre-forward.

Veteran Chhetri came out of international retirement in March this year after an impressive domestic season where he netted 17 times while making four assists in 34 appearances for Bengaluru, which prompted a call-up by then India coach Manolo Marquez, who was subsequently succeeded by Khalid Jamil.

"Inside my head, it's clear; Sunil Chhetri scored 14 goals in ISL last season, 14! Can anyone here tell me if he scored any of them as a first striker (No. 9)?" Zaragoza told reporters.

Though the 41-year-old scored against Maldives in an international friendly, the country's all-time highest goal-scorer failed to find the back of the net in subsequent competitive fixtures for the Blue Tigers.

After their failure to progress to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications last year, India were also knocked out of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup race, following a 1-2 loss to Singapore.

"Did he play any for BFC as a first striker (last season)? Is Sunil Chhetri a striker? I'm asking because he's going to the national team, and you put him as the only striker up. Then he cannot do his job," Zaragoza said.

