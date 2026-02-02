ISL Restart: Sunil Chhetri-Led Bengaluru FC Players Agree To Pay Cuts For Truncated 2025-26 Season

The delayed Indian Super League, which has been paused for more than four months, will restart on February 14 in a truncated version. FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, had earlier accepted pay cuts

ISL Restart: Sunil Chhetri-Led Bengaluru FC Players Agree To Pay Cuts For Truncated 2025-26 Season
Former India captain Sunil Chhetri and star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu are part of Bengaluru FC. Photo: File
  • Bengaluru FC players, including India legend Sunil Chhetri, have accepted pay cut

  • Club owner Parth Jindal appreciates the footballers for making the "sacrifice"

  • Bengaluru FC name former India international Renedy Singh as first team head coach

Bengaluru FC players, including India legend Sunil Chhetri, have accepted pay cut for the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning February 14, club owner Parth Jindal said while appreciating the footballers for making the "sacrifice" in the best interest of the franchise and the sport.

Jindal said the club's management has had open, honest conversations with all first team players about "navigating the situation the sport finds itself in." The delayed ISL, which has been paused for more than four months, will restart on February 14 in a truncated version.

"Everyone is well aware of the challenging phase Indian Football is going through. For me, as BFC team owner and someone who is deeply passionate about the sport and the club, this has been one of the toughest periods ever," Jindal wrote on 'X'.

"I am grateful to all the first team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase.

"Without a doubt, this was one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and the sport."

Jindal was among the first ISL club officials to have mooted the necessity of voluntary pay cuts by the players, when he last month called on the players to "make sacrifices" in view of the "financial burden" the club will shoulder to participate in the delayed ISL.

He had said that without the support of the players, his franchise may have to "shut shop for good".

At that time, Jindal did not specifically explain the kind of "sacrifice" the footballers will be expected to make, but had hinted at a reduced salary for this season.

The club features, among others, former India captain Sunil Chhetri and star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have announced the appointment of former India international Renedy Singh as first team head coach for the upcoming ISL season.

Last month, FC Goa players, including India captain Sandesh Jhingan, and support staff had accepted pay cut for the truncated ISL season, with the club terming their decision a "selfless" act.

The AIFF Super Cup champion team had said it was "deeply humbled by this gesture and immensely grateful for the unity, character, and commitment shown by the group." FC Goa have some other India players like Udanta Singh and Boris Singh in their roster.

ISL 2025-26 was thrown into disarray after its earlier organiser and the AIFF's former commercial partner FSDL ended the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation on December 8 last following disagreement between the two parties regarding its renewal.

A tender was floated by the AIFF for the selection of a new commercial partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee but it found no takers.

But after the intervention of the sports minister and through some tough negotiations all the 14 clubs have confirmed participation in the truncated ISL with 91 matches set to be played on home and away basis. Each club will play 13 matches.

On January 18, the AIFF issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) document for broadcast rights relating to the truncated ISL.

The last date to seek clarifications by the bidders is January 27, while the deadline for submission of bids is February 1. The bids will be opened on February 2 as per the RFP.

The ISL clubs are required to share 60 per cent of the financial cost (around Rs 1 crore per club) for the league to start after a nearly six months long pause. The total cost for the upcoming season has been pegged at Rs 25 crore by the AIFF.

The fixtures are likely to be announced soon.

