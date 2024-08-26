The United States of America will lock horns against Canada in the 5th T20I at the Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 which is scheduled to take place on August 27, Tuesday at 5:30 PM (IST). (More Cricket Team)
The match will be played at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg.
The Dutch have been dominant so far in the series, registering two wins. The Canada vs USA match on August 24th was a washout.
The Dutch require just one victory (Against Canada) on August 26, Monday to ensure they take honours of claiming the Tri-Series winner's trophy. As for Canada and the USA, these two need a victory to keep the Tri-Series alive.
Squads:
Canada Squad: Aaron Johnson, Rayyan Pathan, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Akhil Kumar, Dilpreet Bajwa, Kanwarpal Tathgur
United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Juanoy Drysdale
When to watch USA Vs Canada, 5th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?
The USA vs Canada match will take place on Tuesday, August 27 at the Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. The match begins 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch USA Vs Canada, 5th T20I match of Tri-Series 2024?
The USA vs Canada match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.