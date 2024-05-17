Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru cross swords with Chennai Super Kings in a crucial, much-anticipated match No.68 of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, May 18. (Prediction| Key Stats)
Both teams are seeking their IPL 2024 playoff berth. RCB, having played 13 games, have accumulated 12 points. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. have again played 13 games, bagging 14 points. A straightforward victory should be sufficient for Chennai, whereas it could be all calculations for the men from Bengaluru.
Ahead of the RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 fixture, here are the three key battles to look forward to
Virat Kohli Vs Maheesh Theekshana
Virat Kohli has been in the zone right from the get-go for Royal Challengers Bengaluru silencing all his strike rate critics, and courtesy of which, RCB are in a position they would have never expected mid-way. Kohli will be hoping to continue the trend but Maheesh Theekshana could be introduced in the powerplay to spin a web around Kohli.
Mohammed Siraj Vs Ruturaj Gaikwad
The IPL 2024 season showcased that captaincy pressure has not taken a toll on Gaikwad and his hunger for runs continued. The opener has scored 583 runs in 13 games and will hoping for more. On the other end, Mohammed Siraj, after a bad run of games, has found his mojo. The 30-year-old pacer will be looking to knock Ruturaj off and give RCB the perfect start.
Swapnil Singh Vs Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has been firing on all cylinders in IPL 2024. The left-hander power hitter has amassed 389 runs in 13 games with a strike rate of 169.87. However, Swapnil Singh bringing it into the batter and bowling wicket-to-wicket line could tempt Dube to play across and fall for the trap. A risk with reward trap that could prove to be a potential game changer at the M Chinnaswamy.