IPL 2024: RCB's Glenn Maxwell Likely To Miss Match Against KKR On Sunday Due To Hip Strain

Glenn Maxwell has managed just 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33 in IPL 2024 so far, and pulled out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying "physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit"

Glenn Maxwell opted out of RCB's playing XI citing mental and physical fatigue. Photo: IPL/BCCI
On a "mental and physical break" to fight his poor form, Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he is also nursing a "hip strain" and is unlikely to return for his team's away IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The 35-year-old, who has managed just 32 runs in six innings with an average of 5.33, pulled out of their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saying "physical and mental toll probably just wore me down a little bit."

On ESPN's 'Around the Wicket' show he also disclosed his hip injury.

"I've actually got a little bit of a hip strain so I've got a few more days off and during recovery," he said.

"So I've got a little period here where I'm still training, still trying to get myself right. If there is a spot that becomes available, I'll obviously put my hand up and take it."

"It's not one of those things where I've set a date that I'll be out for three games then I'll come back whenever I'm ready. That's that's not how it works. I haven't been at a level that's good enough to warrant a spot on the side this year."

On Board Major League Cricket

The Australian has joined Washington Freedom and will head into the Major League Cricket immediately after the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

He will join Travis Head and Steve Smith at the franchise coached by Ricky Ponting. The second edition of the USA franchise league is slated from July 4.

"I've been speaking to Ricky Ponting and a few other players a fair bit over the last little period and certainly extremely excited to get stuck in," he said.

"It's a tournament that I watched from afar last year and was extremely excited about hopefully playing this tournament one day and luckily enough the timings have aligned this year," he added.

