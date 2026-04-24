RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 34

Summary of this article
RCB and GT will lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in match 34 of IPL 2026
RCB lost their last match against DC by 6 wickets
RCB are at 3rd, while GT are placed at the 7th position in points table
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24.
Despite losing their last match at home to DC, RCB are sitting comfortably in 3rd place with 8 points from four wins and two losses in six matches so far.
It is RCB's last home match in Bengaluru, after which they play a flurry of away fixtures before moving to their second home venue of the season, Raipur, in May. They have fared well this year at home, winning three of the four matches played so far.
RCB have got a five-day break between their last game and this one, which gives their talisman batter, Virat Kohli, some extra time to recover from the mild ankle strain. Also, the team made good use of the break with match simulations, which makes the team better equipped to get things in order before the business end of the tournament.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who lost their last match to the Mumbai Indians by a whopping 99 runs, will be desperate to clinch back the lost momentum in the tournament.
They are currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with six points from three wins and the same number of losses in 6 games played so far. GT will have to fix their middle-order woes if they want to compete against the defending champions in their backyard.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date: 24 April 2026 (Friday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Rajat Patidat (RCB), Shubman Gill (GT)
On-field umpires: Amit Rana and Jayaraman Madanagopal
3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: RCB (3rd), GT (7th)
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 6
RCB: 3
GT: 3
Highest Score (RCB): 206
Highest Score (GT): 200
Lowest Score (RCB): 169
Lowest Score (GT): 147
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
When and where will the match between RCB and GT be played?
The match between RCB and GT will be played in the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24.
What is current standings of RCB and GT in IPL 2026 points table?
RCB are at 3rd, while GT are placed at the 7th position in points table.
What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GT?
RCB and GT have played six matches against each other and have won three each.