RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 34

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their last match of the season in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Gujarat Titans on Friday, April 24

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026
RCB will take on the GT in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB and GT will lock horns at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in match 34 of IPL 2026

  • RCB lost their last match against DC by 6 wickets

  • RCB are at 3rd, while GT are placed at the 7th position in points table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24.

Despite losing their last match at home to DC, RCB are sitting comfortably in 3rd place with 8 points from four wins and two losses in six matches so far.

It is RCB's last home match in Bengaluru, after which they play a flurry of away fixtures before moving to their second home venue of the season, Raipur, in May. They have fared well this year at home, winning three of the four matches played so far.

RCB have got a five-day break between their last game and this one, which gives their talisman batter, Virat Kohli, some extra time to recover from the mild ankle strain. Also, the team made good use of the break with match simulations, which makes the team better equipped to get things in order before the business end of the tournament.

Related Content
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match
RCB will take on LSG on April 15, 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?
RCB will take on LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 15. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his wicket with Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
RR Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 16
Related Content

Check out the hourly weather prediction of Bengaluru for RCB vs GT match.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, who lost their last match to the Mumbai Indians by a whopping 99 runs, will be desperate to clinch back the lost momentum in the tournament.

They are currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with six points from three wins and the same number of losses in 6 games played so far. GT will have to fix their middle-order woes if they want to compete against the defending champions in their backyard.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date: 24 April 2026 (Friday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rajat Patidat (RCB), Shubman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires: Amit Rana and Jayaraman Madanagopal

3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Current Standings: RCB (3rd), GT (7th)

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 6

RCB: 3

GT: 3

Highest Score (RCB): 206

Highest Score (GT): 200

Lowest Score (RCB): 169

Lowest Score (GT): 147

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Q

When and where will the match between RCB and GT be played?

A

The match between RCB and GT will be played in the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24.

Q

What is current standings of RCB and GT in IPL 2026 points table?

A

RCB are at 3rd, while GT are placed at the 7th position in points table.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GT?

A

RCB and GT have played six matches against each other and have won three each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  2. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL Dispatch: Shastri’s ‘Lapse’ Under Needless Scanner; Kohli Certain To Play Amid Personnel Changes

  4. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Second Ton Of Season Lifts Super Kings To Thumping 'El Clasico' Win

  5. MS Dhoni Needs 'Calf Confidence', Will Keep Wickets When Ready To Play: Mike Hussey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen Ready To Set The Tone Against Victor Pai

  4. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Vs Canada LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  4. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  5. A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  3. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  4. Pakistan, US Step Up Push For Second Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

  5. Shehbaz Sharif Meets Jiang Zaidong; China Backs Islamabad’s Diplomacy On US-Iran Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. India Vs Canada LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen Ready To Set The Tone Against Victor Pai

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC