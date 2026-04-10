RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Match Number 16

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals welcome reigning champions RCB in match number 16 of IPL 2026
Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament
Hourly weather forecast available
Two in-form teams - the Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns in match number 16 of the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season.
The inaugural champions, who are currently at the summit of the points table, will welcome the Rajat Patidar-led RCB side, who sit 3rd in the points table, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
The South Indian outfit has a great opportunity to replace Rajasthan from the summit, if they attain a big margin win. RCB has showcased tremendous form, winning both of their first two matches convincingly against regional opponents - the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.
In the opening match, after SRH posted 201, Bengaluru chased the target down within 15.4 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's 69 off 38 and Devdutt Padikkal's 61 off 26.
Skipper Rajat Patidal and finisher Tim David also contributed quickfire 31 and 16 runs respectively to help RCB clinch a 6-wicket win with 26 balls to spare.
Then against bitter rivals Chennai, the Royal Challengers posted a mammoth 251 as the target, following the top-order's incredible power hitting.
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashed 46 and 28 from the top, while Padikkal scored his second consecutive half-century and when he left the crease for 50 off 29, RCB were 151/3 in 14.1 overs, but by the 20th over, the reigning champions added 100 more runs to take the total to 250.
It was made possible because of Tim David's unbelievable 25-ball 70 and Rajat Patidar's 19-ball 41 at strike rates of over 250.
In response, Chennai's chasse collapsed at 207 with the top three batters - Sanju Samson (9), Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) and Ayush Mhatre (1) putting up 17 runs together. The sole efforts of Sarfaraz Khan (50), Prashant Veer (43) and Jamie Overton (18) went in vain as CSK suffered a 43-run defeat.
As for the Rajasthan Royals, they are the first side this season to complete a hat-trick of wins.
They opened their campaign in Guwahati with an 8-wicket thrashing of Chennai Super Kings, chasing down 127 in just 12.1 overs.
Their momentum continued in Ahmedabad with a 6-run win over Gujarat Titans.
Dhruv Jurel’s 75 and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55 propelled RR to 210, while Ravi Bishnoi’s 4/41 stifled the chase.
Most recently, the Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs, defending 150 in a rain-shortened 11-over contest behind Jaiswal’s explosive 77.
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 16 today?
The Rajasthan Royals will take on reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 16 tonight.
What is the weather forecast for Guwahati this evening?
Weather is a significant talking point today. While there was a high chance of rain earlier in the day, the probability drops to about 14% during match hours and as low as 3% later at night. Expect temperatures between 21°C and 25°C.
How does the head-to-head record look between RR and RCB?
Matches played: 34
RR wins: 14
RCB wins: 17
No results: 3