RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Toss Delayed At Barsapara Stadium In Guwahati?

Summary of this article
RR host MI in their second home game at Guwahati in IPL 2026
RR are coming out of a win against GT
MI lost their last match against DC
The IPL 2026 caravan shifts to the northeast as an in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) host a resilient Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on April 07, Tuesday. With Rajasthan aiming to maintain their perfect start and Mumbai looking to steady the ship after a recent stumble, IPL 2026 Match 13 carries significant implications for the early-season standings.
Rajasthan Royals currently sit pretty in the top three, following an emphatic 8-wicket win over CSK and a hard-fought 6-run victory against Gujarat Titans. Their strength lies in their explosive opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Dhruv Jurel has provided much-needed stability in the middle order.
On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi (4/41 in the last game) remains their trump card on a surface that often rewards skillful spin. With North-East facing regular rain at this point of the year, pacers Jofra Archer and Nadre Burger will also benefit from the additional moisture on the surface.
Mumbai Indians, conversely, are searching for consistency. After a dominant win over KKR, they fell short against Delhi Capitals in their previous outing, managing only 162. The big news for MI fans is the expected return of skipper Hardik Pandya, whose presence as an all-rounder was sorely missed during his brief illness-led absence.
Suryakumar Yadav showed flashes of brilliance with a fifty in the last game, but MI will need a collective effort to dismantle the balanced RR attack.
The Guwahati track is typically a batter's paradise but overcast skies and afternoon thunderstorms have added a layer of complexity. High humidity forecasts (nearly 70%) suggest significant dew.
The captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first to avoid the conditional disadvantage in the first innings. For RR, a win today would almost certainly propel them to the top of the table, whereas for MI, it’s a chance to prove that the five-time champions are still the team to beat in crunch encounters.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to wet outfield caused by significant rain at Guwahati.
Guwahati has been witnessing heavy rainfall with thunder and hailstorm since the afternoon. Although the rain ceased after pelting down for more than a hour, the outfield has taken enough beating for the toss to be delayed.
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
TBA
What is the update on the toss and weather in Guwahati?
The toss has been delayed due to rain at the ACA Stadium. While the forecast for the match window remains relatively optimistic (with rain probability dropping to 6% as the night progresses), the ground staff is currently managing damp conditions.
Who are the captains for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians this season?
Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya are the captains of RR and MI respectively.
What is the head-to-head record between RR and MI?
Total Matches Played: 31
Mumbai Indians Won: 16
Rajasthan Royals Won: 14