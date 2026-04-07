RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati's Clash

RR vs MI in Guwahati brings three defining battles, Sooryavanshi vs Bumrah, Rohit vs Archer, and Surya vs Sandeep, where past numbers and current form could decide the contest

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RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Todays Guwahatis Clash
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Verma train ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RR’s form meets MI’s experience in Guwahati, with individual match-ups likely to shape the result

  • Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi and Archer vs Rohit headline key powerplay battles that could decide the tone of the match

  • Suryakumar Yadav faces a tough challenge against Sandeep Sharma, who has historically kept him quiet

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians face off in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Guwahati on April 7, with both teams looking to strengthen their early-season position. RR come into the contest with momentum on their side, having started strongly after two consecutive wins.

On the other hand, MI are still trying to find consistency after a mixed start, having won their tournament opener while losing the second match against DC.

Mumbai Indians may be one of the most successful teams in IPL history, but their rivalry with Rajasthan Royals has been fairly balanced, with MI holding a narrow 16-14 lead, including five wins in their last eight encounters since 2021.

With both sides stacked with match-winners, the contest is expected to be decided by key individual match-ups rather than just team performance.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Jasprit Bumrah

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismissal
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, April 4, 2026. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has started IPL 2026 in explosive fashion, scoring 83 runs in just two innings at a strike rate of over 240, including a stunning 52 off 17 balls. Across his short IPL career so far, he already has 335 runs at a strike rate above 213, highlighting just how aggressive he has been at the top.

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More importantly, he has been particularly destructive in the powerplay, striking at over 250 this season, which has allowed Rajasthan Royals to dominate early overs.

Standing in his way is Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians’ most reliable weapon and a bowler used strategically across phases. MI have increasingly used him in the powerplay to counter aggressive openers, and that could be the case again against Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old has never faced Bumrah in professional cricket. This will likely be their first direct face-off in the IPL, making it a pure battle of intent versus execution.

Rohit Sharma Vs Jofra Archer

Rohit Sharma Fifty
Rohit Sharma smashed his fastest IPL fifty against KKR Photo: X/Star Sports
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This is a match-up that has historically tilted in the bowler’s favour. Rohit Sharma has struggled to dominate Jofra Archer in T20 cricket, especially in the IPL. Across their IPL meetings, Rohit has managed just 9 runs off 10 balls and has been dismissed twice, striking at 90.0, numbers that clearly highlight Archer’s control in this contest.

The challenge largely comes from Archer’s strengths, high pace, hard lengths, and the ability to hit the deck early in the innings. Rohit, who typically likes pace on the ball and takes a few deliveries to settle, has often found it difficult to counter Archer’s aggression upfront.

With Archer expected to operate in the powerplay again, this battle could be decisive. If Rohit can negotiate this phase, MI gain stability at the top; if Archer strikes early, it once again exposes Mumbai’s middle order under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav Vs Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav AP
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
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Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent IPL performers in recent years, including a record-breaking 717-run season in 2025 at an average above 65. Against Rajasthan Royals specifically, he has scored 512 runs in 15 innings at an average of 43, underlining his comfort against this opposition. However, his individual battle against Sandeep Sharma tells a completely different story.

Sandeep has managed to keep Suryakumar Yadav unusually quiet over the years. In IPL match-ups, Surya has scored just 33 runs off 32 balls against Sandeep and has been dismissed four times, averaging just 8.2 with a strike rate of 103. That’s a significant drop compared to his usual scoring rate.

Sandeep’s strength lies in his ability to swing the new ball, delivering knuckle balls and hit consistent lengths, which has often restricted Surya’s ability to access his full range early on. If Sandeep gets to bowl inside the powerplay or immediately after, this battle could once again become a key turning point in the game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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