RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Today's Guwahati's Clash

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Verma train ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Verma train ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)