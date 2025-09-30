NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

While Ravindra has cleared an initial concussion test, his participation in the Australia series remains uncertain pending further medical evaluation

New Zealands Rachin Ravindra plays a shot. AP
File photo of Rachin Ravindra in action for Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
  • Rachin Ravindra has sustained facial injury ahead of the AUS series

  • New Zealand take on Australia in best of three T20Is

  • Ravindra is NZ's most versatile player till date

New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra has sustained a facial laceration after colliding with a boundary hoarding during training, just a day before the T20I series opener against visiting Australia.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday (September 30), is his second facial injury this year. The 25-year-old batting all-rounder previously missed the ICC Champions Trophy opener after being struck on the forehead during a tri-series in Lahore.

While Ravindra has cleared an initial concussion test, his participation in the Australia series remains uncertain pending further medical evaluation.

Ravindra emerged as a Test player, but he has since evolved into one of New Zealand's most versatile players in all formats. with the bat, he averages 44.03 (1233 runs) in ODIs with five centuries. In T20Is, he has scored 452 runs, and in Tests, the left-hander has 1224 runs at 42.20, with three tons.

Mainly operating as a left-arm orthodox bowler, Ravindra has so far claimed 45 international wickets.

New Zealand Vs Australia, T20I Squads

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, and Ben Sears.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, and Josh Philippe.

Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2025 Fixtures

  • October 1: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I

  • October 3: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I

  • October 4: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I

All three matches, to be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, will start at 11:45 AM IST (7:15 PM local).

Australia Tour Of New Zealand 2025 Live Streaming

The Australia tour of New Zealand 2025 series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

