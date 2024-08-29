Shan Masood-led Pakistan are in a must-win situation after having lost the 1st Test to Bangladesh at Rawalpindi and have now dropped their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the second Test, starting Friday, August 30. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The hosts announced their 12 for the second Test with Shaheen, the former vice-captain, not to be named in the list whereas the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza being included.
Pakistan's team combination, in which they fielded four pacers in the first Test, also invited sharp criticism from former players, who felt that playing with two spinners was a better option.
Head coach Jason Gillespie said Shaheen understands the "situation" and the break will give him quality time with his family.
"We had a good conversation with him and he fully understands we are looking at the best combination for this game and the last few weeks have been interesting for him with fatherhood and other things, this break will allow him to spend time with his family," Gillispie said during the pre-match press conference.
The former Australian pacer said Shaheen is working with Azhar Mahmood to be more effective and the management certainly wants to see him at his very best as there is a lot of cricket coming up.
"Right now we feel we have all bases covered in our bowling attack," he said.
Shaheen has played just six Tests since July 2022, owing to a knee injury. He was rested for the final Test against Australia at Sydney in January this year.
As of now, Pakistan sit eight in the ICC World Test Championship standings with Bangladesh just above them in seventh.
Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.