Cricket

PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Afridi Dropped - Check Pakistan's XII For Pindi

Pakistan have named their XII for the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi but their former vice-captain Shaheen Afridi wasn't to be seen anywhere

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3_Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test, 3rd Day: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi runs for next delivery against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Shan Masood-led Pakistan are in a must-win situation after having lost the 1st Test to Bangladesh at Rawalpindi and have now dropped their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the second Test, starting Friday, August 30. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The hosts announced their 12 for the second Test with Shaheen, the former vice-captain, not to be named in the list whereas the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza being included.

Pakistan's team combination, in which they fielded four pacers in the first Test, also invited sharp criticism from former players, who felt that playing with two spinners was a better option.

Head coach Jason Gillespie said Shaheen understands the "situation" and the break will give him quality time with his family.

"We had a good conversation with him and he fully understands we are looking at the best combination for this game and the last few weeks have been interesting for him with fatherhood and other things, this break will allow him to spend time with his family," Gillispie said during the pre-match press conference.

The former Australian pacer said Shaheen is working with Azhar Mahmood to be more effective and the management certainly wants to see him at his very best as there is a lot of cricket coming up.

"Right now we feel we have all bases covered in our bowling attack," he said.

Shaheen has played just six Tests since July 2022, owing to a knee injury. He was rested for the final Test against Australia at Sydney in January this year.

As of now, Pakistan sit eight in the ICC World Test Championship standings with Bangladesh just above them in seventh.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shaheen Shah Afridi Dropped From Must-Win Clash - Check Pakistan's XII For Rawalpindi
  2. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score: Hosts 97/3 At Lunch; Duckett Falls To Prabath Jayasuriya As Visitors Fightback At Lord's
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
Football News
  1. All-time Leading Scorer Cristiano Ronaldo Targets 1,000 Goals
  2. Juventus Complete Signing Of Tuen Koopmeiners From Atalanta
  3. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  4. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  5. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IC-814 On Netflix: Throwback To The 1999 Indian Airlines Flight Hijack
  2. What Caused Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue To Collapse | Expert Explains
  3. Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark
  4. AMMA, The ‘Mother’ Who Failed Its Wards 
  5. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. Bangladesh Violence: Total Cases Against Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina Now At 76
  2. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign