Cricket

No Shami In India Squad For Australia Test Tour; Abhimanyu Gets Look In - Check Full Team

Mohammed Shami has not played any competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, but bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru

File photo of India pacer Mohammed Shami
info_icon

Out-of-action seamer Mohammed Shami has not been named in the India squad for the much-awaited Australia five-Test tour starting on November 22. The selection committee has included uncapped players Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)

Shami has not played any competitive cricket since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, but bowled full tilt in the nets after India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The pacer had declared himself pain-free but insisted on proving his fitness in domestic cricket by playing at least "one or two" games to make a strong case for selection for Australia. As it turns out, he was not deemed fit or ready enough to play.

Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed have been named as the travelling reserves.

Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not considered for selection, as he has been advised long-term rehabilitation for his groin injury.

From the squad picked for the New Zealand series, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been dropped, and another spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has 11 wickets in his kitty so far in the ongoing Test in Pune, has been picked.

The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their tour with a warm-up match against India A in Perth from November 15 to 17, after which they play the first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium from November 22 to 26. 

India squad for tour of Australia

Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

