MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In Mumbai's Opener?

Summary of this article
Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available to play against KKR in MI's opener
Bumrah recently visited BCCI's Centre of Excellence which raised eyebrows on his fitness status before IPL 2026
Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner will not be available for MI's opener against KKR
Mumbai Indians will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29 (Saturday).
Before the marquee clash, MI fans got a scare as their spearhead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah paid a visit to the BCCI Centre of Excellence days before the start of IPL 2026, giving fuel to concerns regarding the paceman's fitness.
However, the air about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness is now clear, and he is fit to play MI's opener against KKR in Mumbai. His visit to the Centre to Excellence was a routine visit to work on his strength and Conditioning in accordance with the plan set by BCCI's medical team, keeping in mind India's white-ball tour of England in July.
Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indians' camp on Saturday for a light training session on the eve of their first match. He warmed up by bowling at the stumps without a run-up, following it by a five-minute full-tilt bowling session with a proper run-up.
He was also seen having a brief chat with MI's bowling mentor, Lasith Malinga, during the training. A fit Jasprit Bumrah is crucial for MI's chances as we all know the rare skills he brings as a bowler and his availability from a first match itself is a big boost to his team's chances at this year's IPL.
Mahela Jayawardene On Jacks-Santner's Availability
MI's head, Mahela Jayawardene, also provided an update on Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner's availability. He clarified that both players asked for an extended break before joining, which was accepted by the team management. Though he didn't give a clear timeline of their return, he's hopeful of their return soon, which will bolster the MI's squad.
"Mitch and Jacksy both asked for a slightly extended time for personal reasons," Jayawardene said on the eve of MI's season opener against KKR. "And we were quite happy to go with that. But they'll join the team pretty soon.
"I'm not sure [when they will join] but pretty soon. It's just that we don't want to divulge what is not fair for either party. But being honest, we feel that it's fine with us with who we have got."
West Indian middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford and Afghan spinner AM Gazanfar could take their place in the playing MI until they return.
Is Jasprit Bumrah fit and available against KKR?
Yes, Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for MI's first match against KKR
What's the status of Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner availability?
Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks have not yet joined MI camp for IPL 2026 but are expected to join soon.