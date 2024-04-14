Cricket

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bowl First; Pathirana Comes In For Theekshana

Mumbai Indians host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 at their home venue in Wankhede Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
After losing their first three matches, Mumbai Indians have made a remarkable comeback by beating Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last two matches respectively. Now, they face defending champions Chennai Super Kings at their home venue. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited Chennai Super Kings to bat first at Wankhede Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni is playing what will likely be his last season of Indian Premier League. - BCCI/IPL
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will Tonight's Match Be MS Dhoni's Last At Wankhede Stadium?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The pitch is the same that was used for the game against RCB and it looks drier. The square boundaries are 59 metres and 65 metres respectively. The boundaries are shorter and a high-scoring game is expected here. Dew can also play a big factor here. Spinners might come early into play.

Mumbai Indians first amassed a huge total against Delhi Capitals to win the match by 29 runs then chased down the 197-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) within 16 overs. CSK, on the other hand, are coming after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Chennai.

MI's batters are in red-hot form and how they face Mustafizur Rahman & Co. will be interesting to see. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will be key players for them. CSK, however, looks like a more balanced side.

