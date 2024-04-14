When Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the field for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, match 29 of Indian Premier League 2024, he will hold the venue - Wankhede Stadium - dear for more reasons than one. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
CSK's beloved son Dhoni lifted the ODI World Cup trophy at this very ground on April 2, 2011. The then India captain had hit the winning six, an image that is etched on every Indian cricket lover's memory to win Sachin Tendulkar his first and only World Cup title.
Dhoni has since hung up his India boots, and is close to walking into the sunset from all forms of the game. After playing hide-and-seek with retirement speculation towards the end of IPL 2023, Dhoni had confirmed that he will play one more season. Now in action at IPL 2024, the 42-year-old is visiting Mumbai for CSK's blockbuster away clash against arch-rivals MI.
If Dhoni indeed retires from professional cricket at the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, Sunday's (April 14) match could well be his last playing appearance at the Wankhede Stadium. And an expectant Mumbai crowd is certain to shower him with love, regardless of the match result.
The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is nearing another milestone. Dhoni has amassed 4,996 runs in 249 matches played for Chennai Super Kings so far, and needs just four more runs to become the second CSK cricketer to breach the 5,000-run mark.
Dhoni's former partner-in-crime Suresh Raina, affectionately called 'Chinna Thala' by CSK supporters, has aggregated the most runs for the franchise. Raina played 200 matches for the Chennai team and racked up 5,529 runs. Faf du Plessis, who is currently leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is CSK's third-highest run-getter of all time with 2,932 runs from 100 games.