Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The two most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, will clash for the first time this season on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Match Preview | Full Coverage )
Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with both teams looking like they have found their settled XIs.
Despite a tough start to the tournament, MI have suddenly started to look like the team to beat after winning back-to-back match after three losses. Suryakumar Yadav has come back like he never left while Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma continue to chip in with important contributions. In the lower order, Tim David has been joined by Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi to take things to the next level. Skipper Hardik Pandya has also looked good in the few times that he has batted but MI would want more from him.
Advertisement
Focus will also be on the bowling where MI have largely relied on the prowess of Jasprit Bumrah.
CSK with three wins and two losses have looked like a threatening unit more often than not. With skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also scoring a match-winning fifty in the last game, the batting unit seems more or less settled.
In bowling, the unavailability of a few foreign bowlers has forced CSK to try new combinations but the big worry remains the form of their new ball bowler Deepak Chahar.
As the two most successful IPL sides clash in Mumbai on Sunday, here are three key battles to look forward to.
Advertisement
Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja
Suryakumar Yadav has stunning numbers in T20s. Last season, he score over 600 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 181.14. In just his second of the season, Yadav scored a scintillating 17-ball half-century. 'SKY' has been absolutely unstoppable in the format but if there is one man who has been able to get a hold of him it is Ravindra Jadeja.
Yadav's strike rate against Jadeja in IPL is a paltry 76 and he averages just 15 against the left-arm spinner. Jadeja, who has dismissed Yadav thrice in IPL, will again be licking his lips to get the better of the best in the business.
Hardik Pandya vs Matheesha Pathirana
Hardik Pandya has had a bitter-sweet IPL so far. He has not looked out of touch with the bat but has also not been able to set the stage on fire as is expected from him.
Pathirana's yorkers have been the among the highlights of the season so far. He will have the responsibility of handling the big-hitting of the MI skipper. It will be an interesting battle between a bowler who is accurate with his yorkers and a batter who stays deep in his crease to take care of the same.
Advertisement
Shivam Dube vs Jasprit Bumrah
Ever since he has started wearing the yellow of CSK, Shivam Dube has become a different beast. Even this season, Dube has 176 runs at a strike rate of 160. His spin hitting has been outstanding even though hard lengths remain a concern.
Hardik Pandya will definitely bring on Jasprit Bumrah to tackle the hard-hitting left-hander. Bumrah, on a high after his five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will test the aggressive approach of Dube.