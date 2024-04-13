Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Despite a tough start to the tournament, MI have suddenly started to look like the team to beat after winning back-to-back match after three losses. Suryakumar Yadav has come back like he never left while Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma continue to chip in with important contributions. In the lower order, Tim David has been joined by Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi to take things to the next level. Skipper Hardik Pandya has also looked good in the few times that he has batted but MI would want more from him.