Chasing a 137-run target, CSK didn't require Jadeja the batter as the defending champions completed the task in the 18th over with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 67 off 58. Jadeja, the current top-ranked Test all-rounder, was in such a happy space that he came out to bat, deliberately, ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the match was almost sealed.