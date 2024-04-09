Ravindra Jadeja loves making history. Often hailed as one of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game, the multifaceted cricketer continues to set new standards. On Monday, during Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against visiting Kolkata Knight Riders, the former captain completed a rare treble, a grand treble if we may. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Playing without the added pressure of leading the team, Jadeja now does things with a certain charm, bringing his finesse to the game. The 35-year-old even finds moments to indulge in harmless pranks. But most importantly, 'Jaddu' is letting his onfield exploits do the talking.
Advertisement
Always in the thick of the action, Jadeja set the ball rolling on a sluggish Chepauk top with the very first delivery, delivered by Tushar Deshpande to Phil Salt, with a fine catch -- caught at point. He took another catch 19 overs later off Mustafizur Rahman, this time to send KKR captain Shreyas Iyer back.
With that Jadeja completed his 100th catch in the IPL, joining Virat Kohli (110), Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103) and Rohit (100) in an exclusive club. With that, he became the first player to complete the set of 1000 runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches. And add 100 sixes and 200 fours.
Advertisement
Chasing a 137-run target, CSK didn't require Jadeja the batter as the defending champions completed the task in the 18th over with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 67 off 58. Jadeja, the current top-ranked Test all-rounder, was in such a happy space that he came out to bat, deliberately, ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the match was almost sealed.
Of course, Jadeja didn't bat.
Jadeja made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals under legendary Shane Warne, watching the masters of the game from close quarters. They won the inaugural edition, in 2008, beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.
A superstar in the making, Jadeja then tried to move base, but instead found himself in the centre of controversy and missed the 2010 edition. It was followed by a short-lived stint with Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Then CSK came calling.
Turning up for the 231st time in IPL, Ravindra Jadeja won his 15th Player of the Match (POTM) award Monday night primarily for his bowling, 3/18 in four overs. That spell set CSK's seven-wicket victory against KKR and Jadeja was duly honoured with the award.
Advertisement
He thus became the ninth player in the IPL to take the POTM trophy home on 15 or more occasions.
Ravindra Jadeja IPL Stats
Batting
2776 runs in 177 innings with two fifties at 26.95. He has a strike rate of 128.94. His highest knock is 62.
Bowling
156 wickets in 202 innings with an economy of 7.59. He has one five-wicket wicket, 5/16.