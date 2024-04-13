MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

On the Contrary, Chennai Super Kings, which closely rivals Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL trophies, faced a setback after initially winning two consecutive matches in the season. They suffered defeats against Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. But then, just like the lions, CSK roared back with a stunning 7-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Having played 5 matches so far, the team with their new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged victorious in three.