MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 29 of IPL 2024 will witness an intense clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wakhande Stadium. Here's how, when and where you can watch the actions live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond

Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024. Photo: X | CSK
Mumbai Indians finally having their winning pace back are gearing up to take on the formidable, Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match of the 2024  Indian Premier League on April 14, Sunday at home turf. (Match Preview |  (Full Coverage )

The Indians under the leadership of new captain Hardik Pandya suffered several setbacks, from defeats and boos from fans, but they never lost their resilience and continued to work hard. Eventually, their hard work paid off and the team secured two back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, marking a remarkable comeback. During these matches, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an amazing performance, taking five wickets, while Ishan Kishan scored 68 runs off just 34 balls.

On the Contrary, Chennai Super Kings, which closely rivals Mumbai Indians in terms of IPL trophies, faced a setback after initially winning two consecutive matches in the season. They suffered defeats against Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad. But then, just like the lions, CSK roared back with a stunning 7-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. Having played 5 matches so far, the team with their new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged victorious in three.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. - BCCI
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the history of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns 36 times. Out of these, MI emerged victorious in 20, while CSK won only 16 times. The upcoming match is expected to be highly intense, with Hardik Pandya's team aiming to maintain their winning streak and Ruturaj Gaikwad's team determined not to let their comeback slip away easily.

Live streaming details of the MI Vs CSK match in IPL 2024

When will the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 29th match of IPL 2024 will be played at Wakhande Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, Sunday, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch the MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

