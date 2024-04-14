Cricket

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will have their task cut out against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Indian Premier League 2024. Check out the key stats from the MI vs CSK derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

File photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaking with Mumbai Indians players after Chennai Super Kings' victory in match 49 of Indian Premier League 2023. Photo: BCCI/IPL
All is in readiness for the blockbuster clash. The 'El Clasico' of Indian Premier League - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - is slated for Sunday (April 14) evening at the Wankhede Stadium. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

The match could well be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last game at Wankhede, and an expectant Mumbai crowd is certain to shower him with love. As for the encounter itself, despite it being a home game for MI, Hardik Pandya's side will have their task cut out against the defending champions, who are currently in third spot in the IPL 2024 points table.

Before the MI vs CSK match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the enduring rivalry.

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record

MI hold the upper hand in the overall head-to-head record, having won 20 of the 36 matches played between the two teams. Eleven of those games have been played at Wankhede Stadium, and Mumbai have won seven of them as against CSK's four victories.

But in the recent past, it is CSK who have dominated the derby. The Yellow Army have won four of the last five face-offs, including the most recent one in May 2023 last season.

MI Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers

Retired India cricketer Suresh Raina holds the record for the most runs scored in the derby, with 736 runs from 32 innings to his name. But Rohit Sharma is set to surpass him, quite likely in Sunday's game itself. The former MI skipper has 732 runs from 28 innings, and needs just five more runs to overtake Raina. Dhoni is third in the list, aggregating 712 runs from 32 innings.

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: Highest Wicket-Takers

The top three wicket-takers in this match-up have all hung up their boots. Lasith Malinga has 37 wickets from 23 innings, while Dwayne Bravo, who has played for both CSK and MI, also scalped 37 wickets though from 27 innings. Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh - another player to have represented both sides - is third with 26 wickets from 28 games.

CSK Vs MI: Highest Individual Score

Sri Lankan batting titan Sanath Jayasuriya possesses the record for the highest score by any batter in the MI vs CSK rubber. The southpaw is the only one to have scored a century across the franchises; he smashed an unbeaten 114 in the 2008 edition of IPL. Kieron Polard is the next best with an undefeated 87 in 2021.

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Best Bowling Figures

Harbhajan Singh is the only bowler to have bagged a five-wicket haul in the derby. 'Bhajji', then with MI, produced magical figures of 5/18, back in IPL 2011. Trent Boult is next in the list with a bowling analysis of 4/18 in match 41 of IPL 2020, while playing for MI.

