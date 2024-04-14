It's been 13 years since India tasted success in a World Cup and it was under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that the Men In Blue won their second World Cup back in 2011, by defeating Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Former captain of the Indian team and the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, was pictured with the trophy at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on the sidelines of the MI vs CSK match.
BCCI's X account posted a series of images on their account with Dhoni touching the coveted trophy for the first time since 2011, while donning his CSK training kit.
'Captain Cool' was the catalyst in India's 28-year wait for a second title as they defeated Sri Lanka by six-wickets in the final in Mumbai.
MSD scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 balls as India chased down the target of 275 with the skipper hitting the winning runs with a six, that has become an iconic moment in Indian cricketing history.
Mumbai will hold it's breath when MSD walks out in the middle when his Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 encounter.
Teams (from):
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.