FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Groups, Pool, Schedule - All You Need To Know

2025 FIFA Arab Cup kicks-off from Dec 1-18 in Qatar
Teams from CAF (Africa) and AFC (Asia) confederations will take part
Qatar is the current holder of the Arab Cup
The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup will kick-start from December 1, starting with Tunisia taking on Syria in Qatar in its 11th edition. The tournament will feature 16 men's national football teams across the CAF (Africa) and AFC (Asia) confederations.
Hosts Qatar are the defending champions whereas Algeria will come into the tournament as favourites with the final set to take place at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.
The tournament features four groups of four facing each other in a round-robin format, with top two advancing to the knockouts. In the knockout, if a match ends level in normal time, it will go to extra-time and then if not decided, then penalties.
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Groups & Pool
Group A: Tunisia, Syria, Qatar, Palestine
Group B: Morocco, Comoros, Saudi Arabia, Oman
Group C: Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, United Arab Emirates
Group D: Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Bahrain
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Venues
Lusail City: Lusail Stadium (capacity: 88,966)
Al Rayyan: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (capacity: 45,032)
Al Khor: Al Bayt Stadium (capacity: 68,895)
Doha: Stadium 974 (capacity: 44,089)
Education City: Education City Stadium (capacity: 44,667)
Doha: Khalifa International Stadium (capacity: 45,857)
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Schedule
Group stage: December 1 to 9
Quarterfinals: December 11 and 12
Semifinals: December 15
Third-place playoff: December 18
Final: December 18
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Live Streaming
There won't be any live telecast of FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in India or any live streaming.