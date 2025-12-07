Qatar 0-1 Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Eagles Of Carthage Draw First Blood

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Hosts QAT are among the prime title contenders. Photo: FIFA

Good Evening everyone. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final, do-or-die Group A match between Qatar and Tunisia at the FIFA Arab Cup 2025. The two regional giants will be fighting for survival tonight. Both teams stumbled in their opening fixtures that left them tied at the bottom of the group with just a point each. Tunisia lost their opener by 1-0 against Syria before being held 2-2 by Palestine, and hosts Qatar went down 1-0 against the Palestinians and drew 1-1 against the Syrians. Tonight's clash is a straight elimination match. The atmosphere at the Al Bayt Stadium is expected to be electric as the home crowd will urge the Maroons to find their winning form and make all of them proud.

7 Dec 2025, 11:04:17 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 33'|QAT 0-1 TUN

7 Dec 2025, 10:59:02 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 28'|QAT 0-1 TUN|Watch The Goal هدف|

7 Dec 2025, 10:47:18 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 16'|QAT 0-1 TUN The relentless pressing from Tunisia has paid off as they draw first blood in this crucial encounter against Qatar, who are in disbelief. The Eagles of Carthage are looking promising and it was a good move by the midfield. The move began down the left channel and after a few passes, the ball gets moved to the right before Chiheb Jbeli sent in a cross to find Mohamed Ben Romdhane, who releases a right footed shot from close range.

7 Dec 2025, 10:42:49 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 13'|QAT 0-0 TUN It has been an even contest in the opening 10 minutes or so. Both sides have been cautious and it has been a battle of midfield. Lots of physical duels already.

7 Dec 2025, 10:39:41 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick-Off|9'|QAT 0-0 TUN We are underway ladies and gentlemen at the Al-Bayt Stadium. It's going to be a cracking encounter.

7 Dec 2025, 10:17:19 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Moments Away From Kick-Off We are just a few minutes away from kick-off at the Al-Bayt Stadium for the match between Qatar and Tunisia. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.

7 Dec 2025, 09:44:57 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Eagles Of Carthage Playing XI Starting XI: Aymen Dahman (GK), Ali Maaloul,Oussama Haddadi, Yassine Meriem, Hamra Jelassi, Hamed, Ferjani Sassi (C), Mohamed Ali and Firas Chawat

7 Dec 2025, 09:40:58 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Maroons Playing XI Starting XI: Meeshal Barsham (GK), Lucas Mendes, Mohammed Waad, Akram Afif (C), Ayoub Mohammed, Homam Elamin, Al Hashmi Al Hussein, Mohamed Manai, Sultan Al-Brake and Ahmed Fthy Substitutes: Shehab Ellethy, Mahmoud Abunada, Issalaye, Tarek Salman, Abdelaziz Hatim, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari, Khaled Ali, Youssef Ayman and Mohamed Khalid

7 Dec 2025, 09:12:26 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Current Standings 1. Palestine: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 2 (GA), 1 (GD) and 4 points 2. Syria: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 1 (GA), 1 (GD) and 4 points 3. Tunisia: 2 matches, 0 win, 1 draw, 1 loss, 3 (GA), -1 (GD) and 1 point 4. Qatar: 2 matches, 0 win, 1 draw, 1 loss, 2 (GA), -1 (GD) and 1 point

7 Dec 2025, 08:52:35 pm IST Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Story Of Group A Palestine: The Palestinians are currently placed at the summit of the points table with 4 points. In their opening match, they defeated Qatar 1-0 and held Tunisia 2-2. Syria: The Syrians, too, have 4 points to their name and are placed second on the basis of lesser goal advantage. Their opener was a 1-0 win over Tunisia, followed by 1-1 draw against the host nation. Qatar: The Maroons will be extremely disappointed with how things have panned out for them in their opening fixtures. A 1-0 loss to Palestine was followed by a 1-1 draw against Syria. They are 3rd with just a point to their name. Tunisia: The Eagles of Carthage had a similar fate. Embarrassing 1-0 loss against Syria and a 1-1 draw with Palestine leaves them at the bottom.