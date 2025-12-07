Qatar 0-1 Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Eagles Of Carthage Draw First Blood

Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 33'|QAT 0-1 TUN
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 28'|QAT 0-1 TUN|Watch The Goal
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 16'|QAT 0-1 TUN
The relentless pressing from Tunisia has paid off as they draw first blood in this crucial encounter against Qatar, who are in disbelief. The Eagles of Carthage are looking promising and it was a good move by the midfield.
The move began down the left channel and after a few passes, the ball gets moved to the right before Chiheb Jbeli sent in a cross to find Mohamed Ben Romdhane, who releases a right footed shot from close range.
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: 13'|QAT 0-0 TUN
It has been an even contest in the opening 10 minutes or so. Both sides have been cautious and it has been a battle of midfield. Lots of physical duels already.
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Kick-Off|9'|QAT 0-0 TUN
We are underway ladies and gentlemen at the Al-Bayt Stadium. It's going to be a cracking encounter.
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Moments Away From Kick-Off
We are just a few minutes away from kick-off at the Al-Bayt Stadium for the match between Qatar and Tunisia. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates.
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Where To Watch From Around The World?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Chile: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, and beIN sports
Spain: 6:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Peru: 12:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on Fanatiz and beIN sports
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Eagles Of Carthage Playing XI
Starting XI: Aymen Dahman (GK), Ali Maaloul,Oussama Haddadi, Yassine Meriem, Hamra Jelassi, Hamed, Ferjani Sassi (C), Mohamed Ali and Firas Chawat
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Maroons Playing XI
Starting XI: Meeshal Barsham (GK), Lucas Mendes, Mohammed Waad, Akram Afif (C), Ayoub Mohammed, Homam Elamin, Al Hashmi Al Hussein, Mohamed Manai, Sultan Al-Brake and Ahmed Fthy
Substitutes: Shehab Ellethy, Mahmoud Abunada, Issalaye, Tarek Salman, Abdelaziz Hatim, Jassem Gaber, Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari, Khaled Ali, Youssef Ayman and Mohamed Khalid
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Current Standings
1. Palestine: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 2 (GA), 1 (GD) and 4 points
2. Syria: 2 matches, 1 win, 1 draw, 1 (GA), 1 (GD) and 4 points
3. Tunisia: 2 matches, 0 win, 1 draw, 1 loss, 3 (GA), -1 (GD) and 1 point
4. Qatar: 2 matches, 0 win, 1 draw, 1 loss, 2 (GA), -1 (GD) and 1 point
Qatar Vs Tunisia Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Story Of Group A
Palestine: The Palestinians are currently placed at the summit of the points table with 4 points. In their opening match, they defeated Qatar 1-0 and held Tunisia 2-2.
Syria: The Syrians, too, have 4 points to their name and are placed second on the basis of lesser goal advantage. Their opener was a 1-0 win over Tunisia, followed by 1-1 draw against the host nation.
Qatar: The Maroons will be extremely disappointed with how things have panned out for them in their opening fixtures. A 1-0 loss to Palestine was followed by a 1-1 draw against Syria. They are 3rd with just a point to their name.
Tunisia: The Eagles of Carthage had a similar fate. Embarrassing 1-0 loss against Syria and a 1-1 draw with Palestine leaves them at the bottom.