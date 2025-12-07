Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: SYR And PLE Eye Final Group A Spots

Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Attempt Saved! SYR 0-0 PLE
Syria's goal-keeper, Elias Hadaya saved a dangerous left footer from Tamer Seyam in the top left corner. The score line still stays at 0-0.
We are 25 minutes into the first quarter and no team has yet been able to take lead. Simon Amin from Syris gets a free kick but wasn't able to turn it into something meaningful.
That's a foul by Ameed Mahajneh that earns Mahmood Al Aswad a free kick in the defensive half.
The players are on the field, national anthem done. Finally, the waiting ends as the referee's sharp whistle slices through the noise, officially signalling the push-back or face-off, and launching the match action.
Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming
Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel.
Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6)
Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV
Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass
Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Hey There!
Hello football fans! It's super Sunday and we are here with the live coverage of the Group A match between Syria and Palestine at the Education City Stadium in Doha. Stay tuned for the live score and real-updates of the game.