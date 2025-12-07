Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: SYR And PLE Eye Final Group A Spots

Syria will take on Palestine in the Group A match of the FIFA Arab Cup at the Education City Stadium, in Doha, on December 7, 2025. X/Syria Football

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group A match between Syria and Palestine in the FIFA Arab Cup. The Group A is one of the most interesting groups of the tournament with much depending on today's match between SYR and PLE. Qatar and Tunisia, who are also in the same group will be closely watching this match and would be hoping one team comes across as a winner because a draw would mean curtains for them and both Syria and Palestine would qualify for the next stage as they are placed above the other two teams by three points and they need a mere draw to qualify. So, we could have a game at our hand where both teams are subdued not wanting to expose their defenses for potential attacks.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Dec 2025, 11:03:26 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Attempt Saved! SYR 0-0 PLE Syria's goal-keeper, Elias Hadaya saved a dangerous left footer from Tamer Seyam in the top left corner. The score line still stays at 0-0.

7 Dec 2025, 10:57:05 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: SYR 0-0 PLE We are 25 minutes into the first quarter and no team has yet been able to take lead. Simon Amin from Syris gets a free kick but wasn't able to turn it into something meaningful.

7 Dec 2025, 10:44:45 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: 9' Free Kick! SYR 0-0 PLE That's a foul by Ameed Mahajneh that earns Mahmood Al Aswad a free kick in the defensive half.

7 Dec 2025, 10:31:29 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off! SYR 0-0 PLE The players are on the field, national anthem done. Finally, the waiting ends as the referee's sharp whistle slices through the noise, officially signalling the push-back or face-off, and launching the match action.

7 Dec 2025, 10:00:24 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Palestine Staring XI PALESTINE'S STARTING XI TO FACE SYRIA:

22 HAMADI

7 AL-BATTAT (C)

15 TERMANINI

3 SALEH

2 NABHAN

8 HEMDAN

20 MAHAJNA

19 AL-NABRIS

9 SEYAM

21 QUNBAR

11 DABBAGH

7 Dec 2025, 09:36:29 pm IST Syria Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Live Streaming Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel. Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6) Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass