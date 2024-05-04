Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns for the second time in IPL 2024 in the reverse fixture, this time in Lucknow. (Preview | Full Coverage)
In the first game, a comprehensive performance by bowlers and then a whirlwind 89 not out form Phil Salt blew away LSG as KKR won the game by 8 wickets with more than 4 overs to spare.
LSG are coming from a comfortable four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians where Marcus Stoinis again starred with a half-century. The KL Rahul-led side are currently third in the table with six wins in 10 matches. A win against KKR will heavily strengthen their play-off chances.
KKR have defeated Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in convincing manner to bounce back well from their shock defeat to Punjab Kings. Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are looking as threatening as ever and the batting is deep enough to help them find runs. They are currently at 14 points in 10 games and a win against LSG would almost seal their play-off spot.
As these two top four teams clash, here are the key player battles that will decide the course of the match.
KL Rahul vs Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc's best IPL game this year was his last one against Mumbai Indians where he took four wickets. Even though three of these wickets came in the last over, the performance would be a big boost for the Australian who has struggled so far in this tournament.
KL Rahul will have the duty to tame Starc's new ball threat. Rahul has improved his strike rate this season and if Starc is not at his best with the new ball, the LSG skipper could take him for big runs. A good cricketing battle awaits as Starc looks to continue his good form against the LSG skipper.
Phil Salt vs Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan troubled Phil Salt with the new ball when two teams last met. But Salt rode on his luck and smashed 89 not out to win KKR the match. The two will be up against each other again and this time LSG would want their left-arm pacer to be lucky.
Mohsin Khan has had an inconsistent season so far but has kept showing sparks. Salt on the other hand is smashing whoever he comes across. If the Ekana pitch swings, Mohsin would definitely be in the game but if it does not, then Salt will have the upper-hand.
Marcus Stoinis vs Sunil Narine
LSG's middle order lacked stability but since Marcus Stoinis has been promoted to number three, he has brought not just solidity but also a lot of firepower to the Lucknow's middle order. Stoinis has already slammed a match-winning century and another half-century, but against KKR he will have a different challenge.
Sunil Narine leads KKR's threatening spin attack and Stoinis will have to get past the Caribbean if he intends to carry on his good form. Lucknow pitch has helped spinners and if it does it again, Stoinis will have his task cut out. However, Stoinis is not among the players who go defensive, so this battle would be an interesting watch.