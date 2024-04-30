Cricket

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024: Phil Salt Stars As KKR Get Back To Winning Ways - Data Debrief

Salt started brilliantly for Kolkata, plundering his way to a half-century within the first six overs of the chase

KKR's Phil Salt and Sunil Narine
Phil Salt inspired Kolkata Knight Riders to get back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League as they beat Delhi Capitals with an emphatic seven-wicket victory.  (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Capitals had surpassed 220 runs in each of their last two matches, but their chances of doing so again were dented early on, Prithvi Shaw walking for 13 before the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk followed before the end of the third over, his flat drive being taken by Venkatesh Iyer near the boundary for 12.

Varun Chakaravarthy posted figures of 3-16 as Kolkata prevented their visitors from mounting any kind of response, with only Kuldeep Yadav's unbeaten 35 off 26 balls helping them crawl beyond the 150 mark and finish their innings on 153-9.

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
BY PTI

Salt started brilliantly for Kolkata, plundering his way to a half-century within the first six overs of the chase. He was bowled by Axar Patel, but only after the openers had raced to 79-0, with Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh dismissed shortly after.

Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer ticked off the remaining runs with ease, securing the win for Kolkata with 21 balls left.

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: A sprinkle of Salt 

England all-rounder Will Jacks smashed an unbeaten century off just 41 balls to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, and his compatriot Salt followed up with a stunning knock this time around.

He reached 52 in just 26 balls, with a further two boundaries taking him to 60 and seeing Kolkata reach 79 by the end of the powerplay. His knock included seven fours and five sixes.

