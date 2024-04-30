Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das