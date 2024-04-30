Cricket

IPL 2024, KKR Vs DC: 'We Fell 40-50 Runs Short', Says Rishabh Pant After Loss

KKR, playing in front of the home crowd, scored the required runs without much ado with England's Phil Salt making a 33-ball 68 to complete a dominant win

Rishabh Pant walking back to the pavilion against KKR in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Monday conceded his team fell a good 40-50 runs short and hoped the long break, following the seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, would give them time to "learn from our mistakes". (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Fine bowling by Varun Chakaravarthy (3/16) left Delhi Capitals in tatters as they were stopped at 153/9 after opting to bat first in the IPL game.

None of the DC batters could make an impact as the team slipped to sixth spot, while KKR are second behind Rajasthan Royals with 12 points.

"I think that (batting first) was a good option but as a batting unit, we did not bat well enough. 150 was definitely below par. We have a long break ahead, where we can learn from our mistakes," said Pant, who contributed 27.

DC play their next match on May 7 against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, giving Pant plenty of time to iron out the flaws in his team's batting.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt, left, celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
"Sometimes, it is just not your day. We were 40-50 runs short. I think anything between 180-210 would have been a good target. There was a lot of help for the bowlers but as a batting unit, we did not give them enough," he added.

Salt said though the attacking approach is high risk, it is the way to go in T20 cricket.

Salt's knock was studded with seven boundaries and five maximums and came at a strike rate of more than 206.

"It is high-risk but it is also about putting the odds in your favour and not taking the risks you don't want to. You just have to keep backing yourself and keep taking the right options. Very helpful to keep on it first and see what it is doing," he said.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was all praise for Salt saying he is "completely engrossed" when he comes for team meetings.

"Phil, he comes into the team meetings and he is completely engrossed into the game. Pure bliss to see the way he is performing. He (Narine) does not (attend team meetings), and I would recommend him to not come as well."

He also complimented the player of the match Chakravarthy for his amazing bowling display, saying the cricketer delivered under pressure.

"He (Chakravarthy) was not at his best in the last few games. But today, coming in and delivering under pressure, that is what we demand. The way he turned up today was simply brilliant.

"We have been thinking about it (qualification) from match one, that has been our mindset. Just focussing on our work ethics and our performance," said Iyer.

