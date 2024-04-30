Cricket

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on Tuesday in Lucknow. Here are the predicted playing XIs, pitch report and match prediction for the LSG vs MI match in the IPL 2024

Advertisement

LSG teammates celebrating wickets against RR in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Lucknow Super Giants' Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Mumbai Indians in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Streaming | Preview)

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in a close encounter in Delhi. They currently stand in ninth position in the points table with only three victories in nine matches.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are in fifth position with five wins in nine games. They need one more victory and they will climb up to the second spot.

Advertisement

The pace sensation Mayank Yadav is set to return against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He has fully recovered from the minor injury and gained complete fitness. Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan will be leading the pace attack for LSG along with him.

Predicted Playing XI for LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 match:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact sub: Mayank Yadav

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Advertisement

Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav had been sidelined with a lower abdominal strain - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Back To Peak Fitness, Set To Return Against Mumbai Indians

BY PTI

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Pitch report:

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has not been similar to the other pitches of other cities. The par score here is around 180 runs and LSG have successfully defended a few totals above 160 at the venue. Spinners get some assistance from the surface here and seamers need to rely on the hard-length bowls.

LSG vs MI Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Head to Head

Lucknow Super Giants have played Mumbai Indians four times in the IPL and LSG have won three of those matches while MI have won just a single match against LSG.

Total Matches Played - 4

MI won - 1

Advertisement

LSG won - 3

LSG vs MI, IPL head-to-head record in Narendra Modi Stadium

Both teams have played only one match before at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and LSG won that match easily.

LSG Vs MI, Match Prediction

According to Google stats, Lucknow Super Giants have a 60% chance of winning the match at their home venue in comparison to MI's 40%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports World: Nadal Advances To Madrid Open Last 16; Mumbai City FC Book Date With Mohun Bagan In ISL Final - As It Happened
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Take Half Of Your Wealth', Alleges PM Modi; Kharge Assures, 'Congress Won't Take Anybody's Mangalsutra'