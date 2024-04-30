LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in a close encounter in Delhi. They currently stand in ninth position in the points table with only three victories in nine matches.
The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants are in fifth position with five wins in nine games. They need one more victory and they will climb up to the second spot.
Advertisement
The pace sensation Mayank Yadav is set to return against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He has fully recovered from the minor injury and gained complete fitness. Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan will be leading the pace attack for LSG along with him.
Predicted Playing XI for LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 match:
Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
Impact sub: Mayank Yadav
Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Advertisement
Impact sub: Suryakumar Yadav
LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Pitch report:
The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has not been similar to the other pitches of other cities. The par score here is around 180 runs and LSG have successfully defended a few totals above 160 at the venue. Spinners get some assistance from the surface here and seamers need to rely on the hard-length bowls.
LSG vs MI Full Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Head to Head
Lucknow Super Giants have played Mumbai Indians four times in the IPL and LSG have won three of those matches while MI have won just a single match against LSG.
Total Matches Played - 4
MI won - 1
Advertisement
LSG won - 3
LSG vs MI, IPL head-to-head record in Narendra Modi Stadium
Both teams have played only one match before at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and LSG won that match easily.
LSG Vs MI, Match Prediction
According to Google stats, Lucknow Super Giants have a 60% chance of winning the match at their home venue in comparison to MI's 40%.