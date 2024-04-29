LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash on Tuesday in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Stadium. (Preview | Key Battles)
LSG are having a decent season with five wins and four losses and are currently fourth in the points table. Their batting has fired with someone or the other putting their hands up taking LSG to good totals. The bowling in absence of Mayank Yadav seems lacking that X-Factor. However, reports suggest Yadav might be back for their game against MI.
Apart from Mayank Yadav's return, MI have a lot on their plate to correct this season. Openers have not been consistent. Hardik Pandya's batting, bowling and leadership has been below par and his bowlers have all looked ordinary except Jasprit Bumrah. They have three wins and six losses and another defeat could put them on the verge of getting out of the play-off race.
Here are all the details of LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 match live streaming.
LSG Vs MI Live Streaming Details
When will the LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 match be played?
LSG will go against MI at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday, April 29. The match starts at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?
The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and Kayo Sports will do the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches.
Where to watch the LSG Vs MI match online in India?
The LSG Vs MI live streaming of IPL 2024 will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav and Arshin Kulkarni.