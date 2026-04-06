KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction And Predicted Playing XIs

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Get prediction, likely XIs for Indian Premier League 2026 match 12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on Friday, April 6, at the Eden Gardens

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Outlook Sports Desk
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KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026
PBKS have better chance of winning against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026. Photo: X/KKR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR and PBKS will take on each other in match 12 of IPL 2026

  • According to Chat GPT, PBKS (53%) have a slight edge over KKR (47%) before the match

  • PBKS have won their initial two matches, while KKR have both games before this match

After back-to-back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2026.

It is one of the two consecutive home matches for KKR, and they would be desperate to turn things around in front of their own crowd. Apart from injuries to their premier pacers ahead of the tournament, one of the biggest concerns for KKR have been the no-show from their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

The hosts will need both of them spin to have make a strong comeback, if they want to have any chance of beating an in-form PBKS side.

On the contrary, PBKS, under the leadership duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, have made a sensational comeback, having reached the final of the last season and winning their initial two matches of the tournament.

PBKS have looked a balanced side so far with their young guns like Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya putting on a good show, while experienced pacers like Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh playing their parts according to expectations.

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KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to ChatGPT, the Punjab Kings are slightly ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders in today's match and have a 53% chance of winning the match. Though the momentum is with PBKS and they have looked a better side in the tournament, you can't count out KKR's home advantage and better head-to-head record.

Also, toss will play a crucial role in today's match, which makes it difficult to give any side a clear edge before the match.

KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy/Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

Q

Is there any chance of rain in KKR vs PBKS match at Eden Gardens?

A

Yes, there is 40-50% percent probability of rain during the KKR vs PBKS match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Q

Who has a better chance of winning the match between KKR and PBKS?

A

PBKS have a 53% chance of winning the match against KKR (47%) at the Eden Gardens today.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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