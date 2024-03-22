KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Mitchell Starc In Action On TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad for their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. Both teams are coming up with new captains this year - Shreyas Iyer for Kolkata after missing the last edition due to injury and Pat Cummins for Hyderabad, who will be leading any side in the IPL for the first time. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Shreyas Iyer has back pain issues and his inclusion for the first match is still unclear. Nitish Rana will take over the captaincy duties again in his absence. The main attraction will be the Australian Mitchell Starc who went for the massive INR 24.75 crores in the mini auction. He will be returning to the IPL after nine years.
Advertisement
The second highest buy in the auction was none other than his compatriot - Pat Cummins and with the added duty of captaincy, he is going to enjoy himself at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Cummins had a tremendous last year and he is still in fine touch with both bat and ball. The team combination he comes up with on the match day will be crucial to watch.
Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Andre Russell will be the key players for KKR whereas for SRH, Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head could prove to be match-winners.
Advertisement
Live streaming details of KKR vs SRH, match 3 in IPL 2024
When KKR vs SRH, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?
The third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on March 23, Saturday, at 7:30 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Where to watch KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live.
Where to watch KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?
The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website.
In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.