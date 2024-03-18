Kolkata Knight Riders have one of the most balanced and dangerous squads in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Shreyas Iyer will make his comeback in the role of captain after missing last year's IPL due to injury. (More Cricket News)
England players Jason Roy and Gus Atkinson have pulled out of the tournament due to various reasons and KKR have roped in another English batter Phil Salt as Jason Roy's replacement.
Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir will make his comeback in the new role of team mentor. Chandrakant Pandit will be the head coach.
KKR bought Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for the record 24.75 Crores in the mini auction in December last year and he will be leading an inexperienced fast bowling unit comprising Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Chetan Sakaria.
They have a spin quartet - Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suyash Sharma, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, who can prove to be fatal for any batting unit.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt will bat in the top order whereas the star strikers Rinku Singh and Andre Russell will show their prowess in the death overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad:
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.
KKR Players Bought in Mini Auction:
KS Bharat (Rs. 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 50 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Gus Atkinson (Rs. 1 crore), Sakib Hussain (Rs. 20 lakh).
List of Retained Players
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR's IPL 2024 Schedule:
23 March: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST.
29 March: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST.
3 April: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals in Vizag at 7:30 PM IST.
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.