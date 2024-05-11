KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will clash for the second time this season in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. The match will be taking place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Preview | Key Battles)
KKR are currently the table toppers while MI are managing to stay away from the last spot thanks to their run rate.
Check out the key stats from the return KKR vs MI derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures
KKR Vs MI Head To Head
It has been among the most lopsided encounters in the history of this tournament. KKR have just been able to win 10 games compared to 23 won by MI.
At the Eden Gardens, the record is 7-3 in favour of the visiting side.
KKR Vs MI Highest Scorers
Rohit Sharma is the highest scorer in the MI-KKR encounters with the Indian captain having 935 runs. 65 more runs for the Hitman will see him become the first MI player to score 1000 runs against KKR.
For KKR, the top scorer against MI is Gautam Gambhir with 349 runs.
KKR Vs MI Best Bowlers
Sunil Narine and Jasprit Bumrah, the two standout bowlers of the season are also the two most successful bowlers in the clashes between these two sides. Narine has 25 wickets for KKR while Bumrah has 23.
KKR Vs MI Highest Individual Score
Two centuries have been hit in the MI-KKR clashes and Rohit Sharma's 109 not out trumps Venkatesh Iyer's 104 as the highest individual score. Rohit's knock came in 2012 and Iyer's came in 2023.
KKR Vs MI Best Bowling Figures
Only two five-wicket-hauls have been taken in the MI-KKR bouts. Jasprit Bumrah's 10/5 remains the best bowling figure for any bowler in the matches between KKR and MI. Andre Russell's 5/15 is second on the list.