IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Spotted Crying In The Dressing Room During MI Vs SRH Match - Watch

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has not been in great form with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. Another poor outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have raised concerns about the Mumbai batter could muster only four runs in the game. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Despite a seven-wicket win, fans and critics alike were curious about Rohit's form especially with the T20 World Cup coming up.
Post his dismissal, Rohit, a five-time IPL champion with MI, was seen visibly disturbed and in somber mood in the dressing room. Stripped of captaincy in the MI franchise, Rohit's T20 form is on a decline curve and his disheartened look mirrored his team's fortunes on the field.
Advertisement
His scores in the last five games in the IPL, including the SRH match, read 4, 11, 4, 8 6. That's 33 runs in five matches. Commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to X to voice his concern about Rohit's batting form.
"Rohit Sharma's form is a bit of a concern now. 297 in his first 7 innings, just 34 from his next 5. Needs to finish strongly," he posted.
With just two matches left for MI in the IPL 2024 before India heads to the Caribbean where they take on Ireland on June 5, Rohit needs a strong finish to the tourney albeit if he plays.