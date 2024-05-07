Cricket

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Spotted Crying In The Dressing Room During MI Vs SRH Match - Watch

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Rohit Sharma's batting has hit a roadblock with his last five innings mustering 33 runs in IPL 2024

Advertisement

X/SohelVkf
MI batter Rohit Sharma walks back dejected to the dressing room. Photo: X/SohelVkf
info_icon

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has not been in great form with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. Another poor outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have raised concerns about the Mumbai batter could muster only four runs in the game. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Despite a seven-wicket win, fans and critics alike were curious about Rohit's form especially with the T20 World Cup coming up.

Post his dismissal, Rohit, a five-time IPL champion with MI, was seen visibly disturbed and in somber mood in the dressing room. Stripped of captaincy in the MI franchise, Rohit's T20 form is on a decline curve and his disheartened look mirrored his team's fortunes on the field.

Advertisement

His scores in the last five games in the IPL, including the SRH match, read 4, 11, 4, 8 6. That's 33 runs in five matches. Commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle took to X to voice his concern about Rohit's batting form.

Two-time IPL champions KKR players celebrate after beating LSG in Lucknow on May 5, 2024. - Pankaj Nangia/AP
IPL 2024: Harrowing Experience For Knight Riders As Kolkata-Bound Flight Diverted Mid-Air

BY PTI

"Rohit Sharma's form is a bit of a concern now. 297 in his first 7 innings, just 34 from his next 5. Needs to finish strongly," he posted.

With just two matches left for MI in the IPL 2024 before India heads to the Caribbean where they take on Ireland on June 5, Rohit needs a strong finish to the tourney albeit if he plays.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  2. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  4. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  2. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  3. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  4. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Locks Horns Against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson At Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
  5. Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  2. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  3. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  4. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase