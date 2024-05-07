Cricket

IPL 2024: Harrowing Experience For Knight Riders As Kolkata-Bound Flight Diverted Mid-Air

Fortunately, Kolkata Knight Riders' next IPL 2024 game is against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Garden on May 11

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024, Lucknow, May 5 2024, AP Photo
Two-time IPL champions KKR players celebrate after beating LSG in Lucknow on May 5, 2024. Photo: Pankaj Nangia/AP
Kolkata Knight Riders players had a harrowing experience as they were forced to spend a night at Varanasi after their flight from Lucknow to Kolkata was diverted multiple times due to bad weather. (LSG Vs KKR Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Following their massive 98-run win over lucknow-super-giants">Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, the Shreyas Iyer-led side left on Monday evening for Kolkata at 5:45pm. The team was scheduled to arrive at 7.25pm.

But the charter flight had to be diverted to Guwahati first and then to Varanasi after adverse weather conditions made it impossible to land the plane in Kolkata.

The KKR media team provided an update at 8.46pm, saying, "Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here."

Then another update at 9.43pm said, "We've got clearance to fly back to Kolkata now, from Guwahati. Estimated arrival: 11pm."

However, the ordeal was not over for the players and support staff as multiple attempts to land the flight failed, forcing the officials to divert the flight mid-air to Varanasi.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, shakes hands with Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
LSG Vs KKR: 'We are Losing Tosses But Winning Matches And That's What Matters', Says Shreyas Iyer

"Flight took off from Guwahati to Kolkata, was scheduled to land at 11 PM. Couldn't land once again due to bad weather, despite several attempts. Diverted mid-air to Varanasi now. Just landed here," said an update at 1:15 am.

The KKR team then spent the night at Varanasi and will be travelling to Kolkata this afternoon.

"The team would be checking into Varanasi hotel for overnight stay. Return flight to Kolkata TBD on Tuesday (7 May) afternoon," the KKR media team said in the final update at 3:00 am.

Fortunately, KKR's next game is against Mumbai Indians at Edens Garden on May 11. The two-time former champions will play Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on May 19 for their final two league matches.

