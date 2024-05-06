Cricket

LSG Vs KKR: 'We are Losing Tosses But Winning Matches And That's What Matters', Says Shreyas Iyer

Iyer lost his eighth toss in 11 games but that did not have a bearing on the team's performance as KKR amassed 235 for six after being put into bat by Lucknow Super Giants

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (R) shaking hands with LSG captain KL Rahul in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, shakes hands with Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost a majority of the tosses in the IPL so far but have still managed to win the games that matter, said skipper Shreyas Iyer following Sunday's victory that took them to the top of the points table. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The Iyer-led side then shot out the hosts for 137 to continue their march towards the play-offs.

"The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking to skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters," said Iyer at the post-match presentation.

"We had a great start in the powerplay. A lefty-righty combination makes things difficult for the opposition. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves.

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate their win against Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Lucknow. - AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Shines In Kolkata Knight Riders' 98-Run Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

BY PTI

"We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does."

Opener Sunil Narine smashed an unbeaten 81 off 39 balls before the bowlers did their job to script a big win.

LSG need to win their remaining three games to push for a playoff spot and the do-or-die situation will help his team, insisted skipper KL Rahul.

"We've made a couple of mistakes when we've come up against batters like Sunil and anyone that's powerful. That type of intimidation puts pressure on our bowlers. That'll be the chat once we get back to the dressing room - move on from this game, see where we went wrong and try and get better.

"This is our last home game for us, so we are on the road for the next three games. It's pretty clear for us, if you want to get to the top four, you have to win all the games. That will give us a little bit of freedom to go out there and be a little bit more fearless, a little bit brave to take on the game," said Rahul.

