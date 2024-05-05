LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Welcome to the live coverage of match 54 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Both teams are eyeing a finish in the top two positions in the points table. KKR are at the second whereas LSG are third on the points table. In their last face-off, KKR dominated LSG and managed to secure their first victory against the KL Rahul-led side in the IPL. This is going to be the first match of the KKR team at Ekana Cricket Stadium and Shreyas Iyer's team will be looking to start with a win at the new venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the LSG Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)