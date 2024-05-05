LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Toss Update:
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field
Pitch Report:
The pitch has some green grass and a few bare red patches. The wicket may slow down a bit as the game progresses. The square boundaries are 68 and 61, respectively, with the straight boundary at 76 metres. 190-200 may be a good total while batting field on this ground.
LSG Vs KKR, Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph
LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 54 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Both teams are eyeing a finish in the top two positions in the points table. KKR are at the second whereas LSG are third on the points table. In their last face-off, KKR dominated LSG and managed to secure their first victory against the KL Rahul-led side in the IPL. This is going to be the first match of the KKR team at Ekana Cricket Stadium and Shreyas Iyer's team will be looking to start with a win at the new venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the LSG Vs KKR match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)