LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match number 54 of the 2024 Indian Premier League promises an electrifying atmosphere at the Ekana Sports City as the resurgent Lucknow Super Giants take on the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders in the high-stake reverse fixture match on May 5, Sunday. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)
Lucknow Super Giants have tasted defeat at the hands of their rivals KKR before in the season by 8 wickets. However, currently residing in third place at the points table the team is coming on the back of a fresh 4-wicket triumph against Mumbai Indians. With six wins out of the ten matches played so far this season, KL Rahul's side has showcased their dominance, boasting one of the strongest batting lineups, including players like Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock.
Advertisement
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have been consistently holding onto their second spot in the points table, trailing just behind Rajasthan Royals. With Sunil Narine and Phil Salt, KKR boast one of the best openers of IPL 2024. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer take charge in the middle order, aided by contributions from Rinku Sharma. Fans had been yearning for the explosive form of Mitchell Starc with the ball, and in their recent match against the Mumbai Indians, he finally delivered, notching up an impressive four-wicket haul.
Advertisement
When is LSG Vs KKR IPL 2024 match?
The second clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 5, Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.
Where to watch the LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the LSG Vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the LSG Vs KKR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch LSG Vs KKR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.