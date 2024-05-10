Cricket

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 18 wickets in 12 games and will be a very crucial Mumbai Indians armour when Sunil Narine comes out all attack smelling blood.

KKRs Sunil Narine celebrating with teammates in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
Mumbai Indians have had a season to forget after Hardik Pandya’s homecoming as skipper. They are placed eighth on the points table with eight points in 12 games and a negative (-0.212 ) net run rate. Playing for pride, they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Garden in match 60 of IPL 2024. (Preview | Prediction)

On the other hand, high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders sit right at the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 games and a win against Mumbai Indians at the Gardens should seal a playoff berth for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Before the KKR vs MI clash begins at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

Sunil Narine Vs Jasprit Bumrah

Sunil Narine has been firing on all cylinders more often than not for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. The Narine renaissance at the top of the order has made teams change plans from A to Z. The all-rounder has scored 461 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of a whopping 183.66 and will be itching to go again.

Jasprit Bumrah has been that backbone the Mumbai Indians fall back on when in trouble. The ace pacer has picked up 18 wickets in 12 games and will be a very crucial Mumbai Indians armour when Sunil Narine comes all attack smelling blood.

Rohit Sharma Vs Mitchell Starc

Rohit Sharma has blown hot and cold yet again in IPL 2024. After showing glimpses of promise with the bat, he has not been able to take the league by storm. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 330 runs in 12 games and will be looking to finish the competition on a high.

IPL’s most expensive player, Mitchell Starc has not had a season he would have liked but the left-arm seamer again has shown what he’s capable of at times. Starc swinging it around at over 145 clicks in the powerplay against a selfless Rohit Shamra looking to take on the opposition to help give Mumbai a quick start is expected to be a mouth watering contest.

Suryakumar Yadav Vs Varun Chakravarthy

Suryakumar Yadav came into the Mumbai Indians side when they were in a very desperate situation and has turned it around injecting quality  to the side. Having made 334 runs in nine games, Suryakumar will be hungry for more when Mumbai travel to Kolkata.

As far as Kolkata Knight Riders are concerned, Varun Chakravarthy is peaking at the right time and has picked up 16 wickets in 11 games and stands third in the Purple Cap race. With Yadav’s aggressive intent and Chakravarthy’s wicket taking abilities, this should be a cracking contest.

