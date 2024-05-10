Cricket

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders sit at the top of the IPL points table whereas the Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the competition.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders
Nuwan Thushara Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the 60th game of the Indian Premier League 2024 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Preview | Full Coverage)

The two sides have had contrasting results so far. KKR’s brave, calculative approach see them sit at the top of the IPL 2024 points table and will look to pick up two points and seal their playoff spot.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have had a season to forget winning just four games out of the 12 played thus far. Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has been questionable at times, but the unit as a whole just has not turned up to light up the stage.

Predicted Playing XIs For KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Match

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Substitute: Nehal Wadhera

KKR Vs MI, Match 60 Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata can be called as a batters’ best friend. The strip suits batting fire power and offers proper value to shots. With dew constantly showing up, 200 is the bare minimum and a no-brainer for both skippers to win the toss and opt to field first.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (withdrawn), Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka (injured, replaced by Kwena Maphaka), Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood (replacement for Jason Behrendorff)

KKR Vs MI, Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have faced each other on 33 occations. The Hardik Pandya-led side hold a clear advantage beating the men from Kolkata a whopping 23 times. The Knight Riders, who are looking in great tough this season will look to better the recond and grab two points.

KKR Vs MI, Match 60 Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata come matchday might invite a couple of spots of rain and thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation stands at 55% with probability of thunderstorms at 42% according to AccuWeather. However, the Kolkata crowd should get a full game.

