Karun Nair Expresses Disappointment Over India Test Squad Exclusion Against West Indies

He went on to suggest that questions are better posed to the selectors. “You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking,” he said, before pointing to his contribution in England: “In the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. So, yeah, I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But, yeah, it is what it is. Those things don’t matter.” He concluded.