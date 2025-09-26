Karun Nair Expresses Disappointment Over India Test Squad Exclusion Against West Indies

India announced a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series vs West Indies
Karun Nair has been snubbed out from the squad
Nair expressed his disappointment over his exclusion from the squad
India’s 15-member Test squad for the West Indies tour was announced on Thursday, and it’s stirred considerable debate. Among the most talked-about moves: Karun Nair has been left out, while youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy have earned their places.
Apart from that, pacer Mohammed Shami also failed to find a place in the squad along with wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Khan. As Rishabh Pant is still recovering from a foot injury which he sustained during the England tour, Ravindra Jadeja has been announced Shubman Gill's deputy in place of Pant.
Karun Nair Speaks Out in his India's Test Snub
When asked about his reaction, Nair admitted he had anticipated a call-up, yet the final verdict still left him stunned. “Yes, I did expect the selection. I don’t know what to say. No words,” he told The Times of India.
He went on to suggest that questions are better posed to the selectors. “You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking,” he said, before pointing to his contribution in England: “In the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. So, yeah, I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But, yeah, it is what it is. Those things don’t matter.” He concluded.
Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan were the brand the new inclusion for the England tour. Both batters were less effective, however, Sudharasan still managed to get a place in the squad while Nair has been left out.
India's squad For Two-match Test Series Against West Indies
Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeeshan